PAYNE, Desmond Victor:
Peacefully on June 28, 2020, in Dunedin. Dearly loved husband of the late Thelma. Loved brother of Noeline Palmer (dec) and Graeme Payne (dec). Dearly loved Dad of Beverley and the late Eric Sunderland. Much loved Grandpop of Jason and Oxana (Sydney), and Nicola and Piers Hutchings (Christchurch). Loved and inspiring Great-Grandpop of Lucas, George and Maya Sunderland and Caleb and Connor Hutchings.
At peace after a very adventurous life.
Sadly missed by us all.
Published in The Press on June 30, 2020
