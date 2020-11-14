PALMER,
Desmond Gibson (Des):
On November 12, 2020, at Radius Millstream, Ashburton. In his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Val. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tracey and Steve Corbett, and the late John. Treasured grandad of Mike, Ariana, Steve, and Christie. Messages to the Palmer family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service for Des will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Sts, Ashburton, on Monday, November 16, commencing at 1.30pm. Followed by private interment.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020