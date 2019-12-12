Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Desmond Barton (Des):

On December 11, 2019, passed away peacefully, after a sudden illness, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Rita, loved father and father-in-law of Brenda and Tony Alexander, Christine and Brent Johnson, Wayne and Nerissa, and Graeme, very special adored grandad of Cameron, and Ben; Louise, Jemma, and Mitchell; Dylan, and Paige; and friend to Emelia, and Joshua. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Des Moore, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to either North Canterbury IHC, North Canterbury Riding for the Disabled or the Rangiora Methodist Parish, as all of these were very special to Des, and may be made at the service. A Service of Celebration for Des will be held at Trinity Methodist Church, King Street, Rangiora, on Saturday, December 14, at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation.







Published in The Press on Dec. 12, 2019

