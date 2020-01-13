Desmond JOYCE

Guest Book
  • "Please accept my sincere Regrets at your loss, Des had been..."
    - RJ Haines
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

JOYCE,
Desmond William (Des):
Peacefully at Lister Home, Waimate, on Thursday, January 9, 2020; aged 79 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Carolyn and Craig Stevenson, Sharon and Selina Currie-Joyce, Craig Joyce, and Kerry Joyce. Loved grandad and great-grandad to all his grandchildren. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ann and Selwyn Pullar, Graeme and Kath Joyce, Denise and Sid Campbell, and Trevor Joyce and Diane Andrews. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lister Home. A Service celebrating the life of Des will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to the Joyce Family, PO Box 60, Springfield 7681.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.