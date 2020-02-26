GOULD,
Desmond William (Des):
Peacefully on February 20, 2020, in Dunedin; aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, much loved Dad and friend of Bruce (dec), and Christine Collier and Mark (Christchurch), loved Grandad of Michael Crowe (Canada), Ange Brown (Australia), loved great-Grandad of Courtney (Australia), and Claire (Canada). Loved friend of Coreen. Des loved his garden, please bring a rose from your garden to place on his casket. A Service to celebrate Des' life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm on Thursday, February 27, followed by private cremation. Messages to 6D Rimu Street, Riccarton, Christchurch 8041.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020