ELLIS,
Desmond Keith (Des):
On June 24, 2019. Peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Treasured father and father-in-law of Tony (dec), Geoffrey and Mary (UK), Barbara and Rudy van Baarle (LH). Much loved grandfather of Gemma, Adam, Cameron and Joshua. Special friend of James, Josephine and Tessa. Loved great-granddad of Willem, Theo and Millie. Dearly loved brother and uncle to family in Christchurch. A service will be held for Des at Knox Presbyterian Church, High Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Sincere thanks to the staff at Shona McFarlane Tulip Wing for their care of Des over the last five months. Messages can be left on Des' tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019