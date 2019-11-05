BRAKE,
Desmond John (Des):
On October 30, 2019, unexpectedly at home; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Elaine, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Jackie, and Tania, and a loved grandad of Dion, Jody, Mia, Ty; and Chase. Loved son of the late Ella and Jack, loved brother and brother-in- law of Joyce and Doug (deceased) Scott, the late Shirley and Wally Root, Kerry and Dale Lynch, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Brake family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019