FAHEY, Desiree Elizabeth
(Des) (née Harris):
Peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, aged 55. Loved daughter of the late Ngaire and Colin Harris. Loved partner of Michael. A loved mother of Hamish, Tristan, and Elizabeth. Loved sister of Chere, Andrea, Rebecca, Katrina, and the late Michael. A loved aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and loyal friend to all. Our sincere thanks and gratitude to all of Des's team of medical professionals who looked after her and loved her like family. Message c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Des's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Saturday, November 23, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2019