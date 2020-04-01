SMITH, Derwyn Ralston:
On March 29, 2020, suddenly at home; aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Valda. Greatly loved father of Ricky (deceased), Marie and Vicki. Loved father-in-law of Nathan. Loved mate of Jessie (dog). Treasured grandad and friend of Ricky and Kelly, Shannen and Devlin, Brooke and Aaron, Conna, Flynn, Lila and Pearl. Loved brother of Glenn (deceased), Everette (deceased), Florence, Jule, Nayland and Robert (deceased). Messages to the Smith family, c/- 50B Skerten Avenue, Hornby, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held.
'Always in our hearts and memories forever'
Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2020