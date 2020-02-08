SULLIVAN,
Dermot Ledmond:
(WWII Veteran and Retired Teacher). In his 96th year, in Blenheim on February 4, 2020. Beloved father of Marion Jackson, John, Mark, Liam, Paul, Luke, Bernard, Elizabeth Sullivan, and Mary-Clare Crowley. Father-in-law to Wayne, Helen, Kate, Barbara, Jillian, Karen, Sandy, Alaa and Tim. Loved and respected grandfather of 23, and great-grandfather of 31 in New Zealand, Australia and the USA. Husband of the late Audrey Sullivan (d. 1975) and Sheila Daly-Sullivan (d. 2013). Dear friend of Barbara Loughnan and loved stepfather of the Daly family in Ireland. Messages may be sent to 49 Park Terrace, Blenheim 7201 or [email protected] A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Teresa's Church, 299 Karori Road, Wellington, on Tuesday, February 11, at 11.00am, followed by a reception in the Church Hall and interment at Makara Cemetery. Viewing by appointment on Monday, February 10, at Lychgate Funeral Home, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, phone 04 385-0745.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020