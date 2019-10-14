WOODWARD, Derek:
On October 11, 2019, passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 73 years. Dearly and much loved husband of Claire for 51 years, loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Bernie, Craig and Heather, much loved grandad of Kiefer, Ayla, and Bailey, loved brother and brother-in-law of Denise and Dave, Carol, and the late Eugene, much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the wonderful staff of Ward C1, Burwood Hospital, and to all those who cared for Derek. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Derek Woodward, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Derek's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Thursday October 17, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2019