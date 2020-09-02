Derek SMITH

Death Notice

SMITH, Derek Charles:
On August 26, 2020, at Waihi Lifecare Hospital. Aged 83 years. CMT 823628 Burnham Military Camp. Dearly loved husband of Alison. Beloved father and father-in-law of Russell and Jan Smith, Leonie and Peter Henwood, and beloved Grandad of Amy and Sophie. Special thanks to the staff at Waihi Lifecare Hospital. Funeral to be held at All Saints Chapel Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Rd, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Thursday, September 3, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2020
