Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Death Notice

LIPYEAT, Derek Franklyn:
It is with great sadness that we report Derek (aged 90 years) has left us for a speleological aven in the sky. He is mourned by his wife Moira, wife of nearly 60 years; Jennifer, Leon, and Michael Day; Christine Lipyeat, Nigel Garland, Anna, and Kate; Patricia Lipyeat and Derek Johnson, Pip, and Campbell. Derek will be missed by all his many friends. A special thanks to the nurses from Essie Summers for their care. Messages for the Lipyeat family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. The Celebration of Derek's life will be held in our John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, on Saturday, June 13, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on June 11, 2020
