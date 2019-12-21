Derek FENTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derek FENTON.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

FENTON, Derek Raynor:
On December 17, 2019, peacefully, at Christchurch Hospital, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Annette (dec), and adored father of Jacqui. Dearly loved and respected Granddad of Christopher, Michael, Katherine, and Alexander, and Great-Granddad of Zack and Oliver. Thank you to the staff of AMAU and Ward 23 Christchurch Hospital for their love, care, and support of Derek. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance may be made at the service in Derek's memory. Messages to the Fenton family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Derek will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, December 27, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.