ERBY, Derek:
On September 21, 2019, at his home at Parklands Retirement Village Christchurch. Aged 83 years. Loving husband of Elsie, much loved father of Desmond and Deborah, and loved father-in-law of Fiona and David. Fun loving grandad of David, Kate, Logan, Isobel and Phoebe. Loved by all his extended family in New Zealand and England. Messages for the Erby family may be addressed c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Flowers respectfully declined. A celebration of Derek's life will be held in The John Rhind Chapel entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, September 25, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2019