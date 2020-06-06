CROWE, Derek Russell:
On June 2, 2020, at Parklands Care Home, in his 77th year. Dearly loved husband of Marie, loved dad and father-in-law of Stephen and Sarah Crowe, and John and Amy Crowe, loved granddad of Makayla, Emma, and Kelly Crowe, and Lucy, and Georgia Crowe. The family would like to gratefully thank the staff of Parklands Care Home for the care shown to Derek. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Derek Crowe, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of Derek's life will be held at a later date with details to be advised.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020