Guest Book
  • "RIP Derek"
    - Debbie wayne Manson
  • "RIP old mate from all those Sappers of 3 Fd Sqn & 44 Ricc..."
    - Gummy Phillips
  • "Sad to hear that you have left this world Derek. RIP fellow..."
Service Information
Selwyn District Funeral Services
817 Jones Road
Rolleston, Canterbury
033477254
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Dunsandel Community Centre
1456 Tramway Road
Dunsandel
Death Notice

BERRY,
Derek Linden: WO1 (Rtd)
Dearly beloved husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, Gangan (grandfather) great-grandfather, retired solider and a good Cobber. Loved husband of the late Pepi Anahera Berry. Loved father of Hazel (deceased), Leighton (deceased) Jacky, Gale, and Allena. Awesome father-in-law to Marty, and Kenneth. Messages to the Berry Family c/- PO Box 31 300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Derek will be held at the Dunsandel Community Centre, 1456 Tramway Road, Dunsandel, Tomorrow (Friday), at 2.00pm. Interment thereafter in the Dunsandel Cemetery.

Published in The Press on June 4, 2020
