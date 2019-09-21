DER WERF Regina VAN

Death Notice

van der WERF, Regina:
On September 12, 2019 at Chatswood Rest Home; aged 99 years. Much loved wife of the late Sidonius (Sido), beloved mother and mother-in-law of Hetty and Glenn Lucas, Maryann and Bruce, Mariska and Darren Barnett, Raynold and Jenny, and Nino and Annie. Treasured and admired Oma of Brendan and Katrina; Tashi, and Suzie; Kyal and Carly, Joel and Jess; and James. Great Oma of Brianna, Aiden, Chelsea, Harley, Indy, Shelby, Cash, and Saddie. Our Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Chatswood for their outstanding care given to Mum. A private service took place on September 17. Messages to the van der Werf family c/o P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.

Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019
