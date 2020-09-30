van der WERF,
Graeme Keith:
Unexpectedly from a medical event on September 28, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 53 years. Loving and loved husband of Lisa. Devoted and adored father of Daniel, and Blake. Dearly loved youngest son of Betty and the late Nico. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Laurene and Marty, David and Karen, and the late Helen. Loved son-in-law of Trisiani and Nugroho (Jakarta) and brother-in-law of Ria and Hari, and Johan and Moon. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank St John, I.C.U. North, N.Z. Donor Team, and all the staff for their amazing care of Graeme. Donations to St John Ambulance, Rangiora, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the van der Werf family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A Funeral Service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at the Rangiora Catholic Church (Chervier Centre), 41 Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Monday, October 5, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
R.I.P.
Published in The Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020