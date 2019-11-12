DER MEER Dorothy VAN

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to read of Dots passing.We always had a chat when..."
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Cashmere Presbyterian Church,
2 Macmillan Avenue
View Map
Death Notice

van der MEER,
Dorothy Margaret (Dot):
(Formerly of Lyttelton). Died peacefully surrounded by family, on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Loved wife of the late Leendert. Mother of Janette, Sandra, Rochelle, and Gary. Adored Nan of Keri, Nicole, Stephen, Caitlin, and Claudia. Loved and respected by family and friends around the world. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The Funeral for Dorothy will be held in the Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 2 Macmillan Avenue, on Thursday, November 14, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.