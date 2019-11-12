DER MEER Dorothy VAN

Death Notice

van der MEER,
Dorothy Margaret (Dot):
(Formerly of Lyttelton). Died peacefully surrounded by family, on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Loved wife of the late Leendert. Mother of Janette, Sandra, Rochelle, and Gary. Adored Nan of Keri, Nicole, Stephen, Caitlin, and Claudia. Loved and respected by family and friends around the world. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The Funeral for Dorothy will be held in the Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 2 Macmillan Avenue, on Thursday, November 14, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
