VAN DER LEM,
Alida Maria (Arda):
Peacefully at Granger House, Greymouth, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, aged 90. Loved wife of the late Nico. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Hazel, Judy and China, and Linda and John. Loved Oma of Jeremy, Brendan, Stacey, Christine, Phillip and Blake, Aaron and Meggan, Rick, and Scott. Loved great- Oma of her great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of the late Geritje and Antonius Veenboer. Messages to 115 Britten Street, Hokitika 7810. A Service to celebrate Arda's life will be held in the Thompson Riverside Chapel, 88 Gibson Quay, Hokitika, on Friday, July 31, commencing at 1.00pm. Following the service Arda will be buried with her husband Nico in the Ross Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020