Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

VAN DER COLFF,
Mina (Eng):
On February 13, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 46 years. Dearly loved wife of Gus, much loved mother of Wesley, and Jonty, loved daughter of Lifisto Tjandra and the late Lilijana Budianto, loved sister of Hendri, Yanto, and Kuhn.
Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of
His saints.
Ps. 116:15
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mina van der Colff, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shari House in support of her Mission in Thailand would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Mina will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, February 20, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020
