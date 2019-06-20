MEHLHOPT,
Denzel Maurice (Snow):
On June 18, 2019, at Annaliese Rest Home, Kaiapoi, aged 77 years. Loved father of Damon and Carleen; grandfather of Kadeshia, Sharny and Eden. Son of the late William and Olive Mehlhopt. Snow will be missed by his wider family and friends.
At peace following
a long struggle.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Kaiapoi Public Cemetery, on Friday, June 21, at 2.00pm. Messages to Mehlhopt Family, C/- PO Box 20107, Bishopdale.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2019