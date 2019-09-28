ROBB, Denys Keith (Keith):
Peacefully on September 22, 2019, aged 78 years. Cherished husband of the late Lorraine, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kay and Danny, adored granddad of Ashley, dear brother and brother-in-law to Kevin and Julie. Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 26-112, Christchurch 8148. A Memorial Service to celebrate the lives of Keith and Lorraine will be held at The Salvation Army Rangiora, 12 Ashley Street, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at bit.ly/dkrobb2209
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019