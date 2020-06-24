YOUNG, Dennis:
All Black # 579.
Passed away peacefully at Burlington Village, on June 21, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara, loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Vicki; Bryce and Cheryl, much loved granden of Cameron and Michelle, Adam and Candice, Jenna and Mark, Perry and Kate. Great-granden of Theo, Eddie, Riley and Lyla. Special thanks to all of the staff at Burlington Village for their compassionate care of Dennis. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dennis Young, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545, or directly to
[email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service to celebrate Dennis's life will be held in The Christian Cullen Lounge, first floor Addington Events Centre, 75 Jack Hinton Drive, Addington, on Friday, June 26, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2020