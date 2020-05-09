Dennis WRIGHT

Death Notice

WRIGHT, Dennis Vivian:
Of 61 Condell Avenue, and in the care of the Hawksbury Community Living Trust. On May 6, 2020. Loved son of the late Pip and Joy Wright (Dunedin), and loved brother of David and Jan Wright (Christchurch), Catherine and the late Geoff Woods (Christchurch), and Virginia and Blair Bishop (Dunedin). The family would like to thank the Hawksbury Trust for the wonderful care of Dennis for the last 23 years. Messages to the Wright family c/- PO Box 10345, Chch 8145. A private cremation has taken place.

Published in The Press on May 9, 2020
