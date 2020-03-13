Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away on March 11, 2020, aged 67. Dearly loved son of Helen Patricia (Pat) and the late Allan. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Mary, Stephen and Nikki, and the late Kevin and Philip. A much loved and fun uncle of Paris and Lucia. Dennis, you will certainly be missed. Messages for the Tod family can be addressed to 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to the staff at Rose Court for their care of Dennis in recent weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Deaf Society of Canterbury Inc. They may be made online at bit.ly/dgtod1103 A Requiem Mass for Dennis will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch. Date and time to be confirmed. Interment thereafter.







TOD, Dennis Gordon:Passed away on March 11, 2020, aged 67. Dearly loved son of Helen Patricia (Pat) and the late Allan. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Mary, Stephen and Nikki, and the late Kevin and Philip. A much loved and fun uncle of Paris and Lucia. Dennis, you will certainly be missed. Messages for the Tod family can be addressed to 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to the staff at Rose Court for their care of Dennis in recent weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Deaf Society of Canterbury Inc. They may be made online at bit.ly/dgtod1103 A Requiem Mass for Dennis will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch. Date and time to be confirmed. Interment thereafter. Published in The Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020

