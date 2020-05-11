Dennis TAYLOR

TAYLOR, Dennis William:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the South Canterbury Hospice, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Maureen, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jody and Mark Trumper, and Stephen and Theresa, loved step-father of Terry, Christine and Michael Burnett, much loved granddad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved brother of Edna and Tony Morrison and Ann Taylor. A huge thank you to the caring and wonderful staff at South Canterbury Hospice. A memorial service for Dennis will be held at a later date. All messages to the Taylor family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru.
