SALMONS, Dennis John:
15 September 1928 - Passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Melva for 67 years. A true gentleman, who was a much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Justine and Laurie Blyth, Susan and Colin Merrick, and Linda and Kym Bennett (Adelaide). Brother of Laurie Salmons (Ashburton). Loving granddad of Belinda and Craig, Emma and Joel, Alexander; Katie and Leon, Petra and Mike, Darren; Kimberley and Joel (Adelaide), Ellen and Dave (Melbourne), great-granddad of Caitlin, Meg, and Maggie; Bryn, Ashley, and Rosie; Tate, and Lachie (Adelaide). Thanks to the staff of Woodcote Retirement Village for the wonderful care of Dad, and the lovely friends he made there. Thanks to Christchurch Hospital Ward 23 and Acute Assessment Unit for their compassionate care of Dad in his last few days. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dennis Salmons, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has taken place, and a Memorial Service to celebrate Dennis' life will be held at a later date when family can attend from overseas.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020