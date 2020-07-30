HAWTIN, Dennis (Den):
(Formerly of MOW) On July 28, 2020, peacefully at home with Denise at his side holding his hand. Dearly beloved husband of the late Lizz. Much loved father of Denise, Rex and Heath. Adored Popsie of Hannah, Tom and Charlotte; Jacq, Becky; Caitlin, Brittany and Olivia. Great-Popsie of Lainey-Rose.
A loving Dad, Popsie and Great-Popsie now at rest after a contented life of devotion to his family and home.
And adored by his faithful dog Prince. Special thanks to Dr Phil Jacobs for his care and the banter they shared. Communications to PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. The celebration of Den's life will be held at the Halswell Bowling Club Rooms, Halswell Domain, 301 Halswell Road, on Monday, August 3, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
