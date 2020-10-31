BIGGS,
Dennis Vernon (Denny):
Passed away on October 29, 2020, at home amongst his family, aged 68 years. Buddley you fought a tough fight. We know you have been welcomed into the arms of your Mum and Dad and son, Michael.
'Rest easy Doog'
and go sing with the angels.
Den is loved and survived by Suzie (his Buddley), Leisa, Chris, and his siblings.
"Thank you for the lovely days" xxx
Donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/dvbiggs2910 Messages to the Biggs Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2020