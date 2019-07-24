GARDNER, Denise May:
Our family is saddened to announce the unexpected death of Denise on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Ikamatua. Loved wife and soulmate of Jim, Mum to Teresa and Kerry, mother-in-law of Vicky, big sister to Barry and Lynda and sister-in-law to Rob. Treasured Nana to Lynda-May, Shay-Arna, Georgia-Ivy, Javahn, Tayje, Amaiah and Te Ariki. Aunty and friend to many.
"Set free too soon"
Messages to the Gardner Family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. Donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/dmgardner2007. A service to celebrate Denise's life will he held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road) on Saturday, July 27, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019