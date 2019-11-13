BARRON,
Denise Ellen (nee Nolan):
Passed away on November 10, 2019, aged 73 years. Loved wife of the late Graham, loved Mum of Karen, and Paul, dearly loved Grandma of Sam, Ashleigh, Klay, Indya-Rose, and Lula. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Denise Barron, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Denise's life will be held in the Silks Lounge, Level 2, Metropolitan Stand, Addington Raceway, 75 Jack Hinton Drive, Addington, on Monday, November 18, at 3.00pm. Interment to follow at the Temuka Cemetery, on Tuesday, November 19, at 2.30pm.
