Denise BARRON

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time.lovely childhood..."
  • "BARRON, Denise: It is with great sadness that we farewell..."
    - Denise BARRON
    Published in: The Press
  • "BARRON, Denise Ellen: Left us in the early hours of Sunday..."
    - Denise BARRON
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 p.m.
Silks Lounge, Level 2, Metropolitan Stand, Addington Raceway
75 Jack Hinton Drive
Addington
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:30 p.m.
Temuka Cemetery
Death Notice

BARRON,
Denise Ellen (nee Nolan):
Passed away on November 10, 2019, aged 73 years. Loved wife of the late Graham, loved Mum of Karen, and Paul, dearly loved Grandma of Sam, Ashleigh, Klay, Indya-Rose, and Lula. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Denise Barron, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Denise's life will be held in the Silks Lounge, Level 2, Metropolitan Stand, Addington Raceway, 75 Jack Hinton Drive, Addington, on Monday, November 18, at 3.00pm. Interment to follow at the Temuka Cemetery, on Tuesday, November 19, at 2.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.