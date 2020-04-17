HUGHEY,
Denis Fred (Fred):
23.06.1932 – 14.04.2020
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Fred at the Village Palms, aged 87 years. He was a loved husband of the late Ann and darling father and father-in-law of Barbara and Neil Hesson and Christopher and Heather Hughey (USA). Loved "Fred" of his grand and great-grandchildren Shelley, Mark, Lola, Max (UK), Brooke, Duane, Addison, Jack, and much loved "granddad" of Olivia and Rebecca (USA). He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sister, and all their families. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Village Palms for looking after Fred so well during his 17 months stay. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Fred Hughey, C/- PO Box 9128, Tower Junction, Christchurch. A Memorial service for Fred will be held a later date.
Published in The Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020