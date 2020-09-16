DAWSON, Denis Melvin:
Peacefully, on Tuesday, September 14, 2020, at home, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Margaret. Loved father of Ashley, and Sue. Much Loved grandad of Pagan, and Wyatt. Loved brother of the late Bid. Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude for their love and care of Denis. Messages to the Dawson family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Denis's life will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, followed by the burial thereafter. Due to the current COVID requirements please contact Sue 0273666353 or Ashley 0279395058 if you would like to attend.
Published in The Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2020