Denis BLANCHE

Service Information
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson
7010
035390066
Service
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beachside Conference Centre
70 Beach Road
Tahunanui
Death Notice

BLANCHE, Denis Johnston:
Peacefully passed away, with friends at his side, on October 9, 2020, aged 88 in the care of Stillwater Life Care, Richmond, Nelson. Loved husband of the late Jessie, and treasured father of Joanna and Stan (Sydney), Susan and John (Sydney), David and Wendy (Wellington), and the late Heather, and Matthew. Fun grandfather of Kimberley and Russell, Sarah and Christian, Cody and Dylan. Great-Grandfather to Joshua and Andrew. Messages can be sent to The Blanche Family, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7040 or left online at https://nelson.simplicity.co.nz/send-a-tribute/
A combined funeral for Denis and memorial service for Jessie will be held in Nelson, at the Beachside Conference Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui, on Saturday, November 14, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020
