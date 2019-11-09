BATKIN, Denis Neil:

24.11.1939 - 1.11.2019

With sadness in our hearts we acknowledge the passing of Denis in Tokyo on November 1, ending his final adventure following a sudden deterioration in his health and after an extended battle with illness. A dearly loved husband of Tricia (nee Harley), favourite father, much loved and respected father-in-law and special Poppa of Rachael, Kraig, Riley and Kian Byrne, Sarah, Mike, Eve, Fergus, Chester and Archie Barnsley, Hannah, Chris, Ollie, Maddie and Oscar Fifield, Daniel, Kate, Lucy and Olivia Batkin. Originally of Shopshire England, prior to Timaru, more recently Port Douglas, Australia and Cambrian, Central Otago, his family and friendships spanned the globe. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the medical and support staff at the Senadagaya International Clinic and at the Tokyo Metropolitan Hiroo Hospital for the utmost care, compassion and respect shown to Denis in his final days. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Denis' life will be held on Sunday, November 24, at the Pleasant Point Golf Club, Butlers Rd, Pleasant Point, at 11.00am, followed by lunch. Messages to: 109 Voss Road, RD4, Christchurch 7674.

