DEN ENDE Neeltje VA (1930 - 2020)
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Avonhead Park Cemetery
140 Hawthornden Road
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Reformed Church of Dovedale
28 Shands Road
Death Notice

van den ENDE,
Neeltje Christina (Nellie):
6.11.1930 - 23.01.2020
Passed peacefully at Radius Hawthorne and now at rest. Beloved wife of the late Cornelis Pieter (Kees). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Lorna and Willem, Connie and Noel, Christina and Johnny, Liz and Peter, and Helen and Mark. Oma of Hanneke, Saskia, Mattias, Asha, Conrad, Nico, and Tomas. Messages to the van den Ende Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Nellie will be laid to rest in the Avonhead Park Cemetery, 140 Hawthornden Road, on Tuesday, January 28, at 1.00pm. A Memorial Service will follow in the Reformed Church of Dovedale, 28 Shands Road, at 3.00pm.

Published in The Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
