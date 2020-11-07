BEATON, Delphine Leonora
(Del) (nee Kenworthy):
On October 30, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital after a short illness; aged 91 years. Loved wife of Bert (died August 19, 2020) for 69 years, mother and mother-in-law of Mark (Mosgiel), Victoria (dec), Jean and Bruce Mathewson (Hampden), Ian and Linda (Berwick), loved Grandma of Cory, Kylie, Sonya, Nathan (dec), Tim, Tristan, Lauryn, and Kimberly, daughter of Herbert (dec) and Lucy 9dec), sister and sister-in-law of Laurie and Jan Kenworthy (Christchurch), Barry (dec) and Julie Kenworthy, Alice Turner (dec), John (dec) and Margaret Beaton (Christchurch), Dick and Wyn Beaton (Palmerston), Ernest (dec) and Daphne, and their families. Thanks to St John, Hospital ED, Dr Furlong, and Ward 8 Acute Stroke Unit Teams. A Private burial has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020