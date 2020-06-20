Deirdre HARBORD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deirdre HARBORD.
Service Information
Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
Linwood Avenue
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

HARBORD, Deirdre Eveline:
Passed away on March 28, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 89 years. A memorial service for Deirdre will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, Christchurch, on Thursday, June 25 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance or Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online. Messages c/- the Harbord family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640.

logo
Published in The Press from June 20 to June 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.