HARBORD, Deirdre Eveline:
Passed away on March 28, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 89 years. A memorial service for Deirdre will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, Christchurch, on Thursday, June 25 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance or Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online. Messages c/- the Harbord family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640.
Published in The Press from June 20 to June 24, 2020