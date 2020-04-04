Deirdre HARBORD

HARBORD, Deirdre Eveline:
On March 28, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Len, dearly loved mother of Linda and Denise, loved mother-in-law of Keith, beloved nan of Sharon and Chris, Kate and Cory, Michelle and Quin, Jen and Dan. Loved great-grandmother to all her great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of the late Colleen, Esmae and Christine, and loved sister of Pat. Many thanks to her carers from Nurse Maude and to St John. Messages c/- the Harbord Family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A private cremation has been held and a celebration of Deirdre's life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020
