GROUBE,

Deirdre Elena (nee Dainty):

Of Paraparaumu, recently of Christchurch. Peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Loved wife of the late Kevin, and mother and mother-in-law of Ralph and Leanne, and the late Diana. Loved Granny of Piers and Elena. Daughter of the late Ralph and Mina Dainty. Deirdre's funeral service will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday, August 30 at 11.00am, to be followed by interment at Otaki Natural Burial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations for Cystic Fibrosis NZ, PO Box 110-067, Auckland Hospital, Auckland 1148, would be appreciated, and may be deposited in a/c 12-3147-0230576-00 (Ref Groube) or left at the service. Messages may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

