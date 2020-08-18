FRIGHT, Dee (Dianne)
(nee Mildren):
On August 13, 2020, suddenly passed away with her daughter Kerryn by her side; aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of David for 46 years, much loved mum of Tarryn and Kerryn, and nana of Brooklyn and Maddison, Moo, Bailey, Tegan, Ollie and Rory.
I love you mum forever and always, love Kerryn
Messages may be addressed to The Family at
[email protected] or 6 Derrett Place, St Martins, Christchurch. Funeral at St Mark's Chapel, Wigram, on Thursday, August 20, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 18, 2020