SHIPMAN, Debra Michelle:

Formerly of Christchurch, Debbie died in her home in Dunedin, aged 58. Loved daughter of the late Ian and Margaret Shipman, adored and cherished by her many friends. We will always love and respect Debbie and remember her so fondly for her love of dogs, her passion for Bollywood movies and great coffee, her enjoyment of theatre, walking on the beach and the ability to find the quirky shops and best cafes. Debbie was a great friend; a fabulous host and brilliant tour guide and she will be so very missed by those who deeply mourn her passing. No funeral by request. All communication to P.O. Box 18635, Christchurch 8062.



