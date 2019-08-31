WILSON,
Deborah Ann (Deb):
On August 28, 2019, passed away peacefully at Bethesda, surrounded by her loving family, aged 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Fraser and Rebecca, Willie, Jermaine and Jess, Abi and Daniel, and Henry, loved nana of Miriana, Santana, Maia, and Harper; Talia; loved daughter of the late Noeline and Hein Belt, loved sister and sister-in-law of Merelyn and Chris, Jason (deceased), Mary and Steve, loved aunty of her nieces and nephews, adored friend to many.
"Always in our hearts"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Deb Wilson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Deb's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, September 3, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019