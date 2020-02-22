WALKER,
Deborah Grace (Debbie):
Service Number: N91161. Warrant Officer RNZAF.
On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 58 years. Dearly loved daughter of Robin and Velda, loved sister and sister-in-law of Nicky and Jim. Special aunty of Sam and Adelaide, and Ben, and great-aunty of Haererangi. Messages may be addressed to the Deborah Walker Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Debbie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, February 25, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020