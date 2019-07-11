SAGAR,
Deborah Ann (Debbie)
(nee Steele):
On July 9, 2019, aged 61 years. Dearly loved wife of Tom, much loved mum of Ivan (Hokitika), and Christie (Collingwood). Loved grandmother of Harley and Reggie. Loved daughter of the late Tom and Pat Steele, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Gaynor, Tony and Diane, and Carey. Very special friend of Heidi. Messages to 15 Pine Tree Road, Kaniere, Hokitika 7811. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to the West Coast Branch of the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the Church. A service to celebrate Debbie's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, corner of Stafford and Bealey Street, Hokitika, on Saturday, July 13, commencing at 11.00am. Following the service there will be a time for fellowship and refreshments in the Church Lounge before leaving for the burial service at Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery, Greymouth.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2019