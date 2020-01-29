LESLIE,

Deborah Fay (nee Bryce):

3.8.1959 - 21.1.2020

Unexpectedly at Christchurch Public Hospital. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Robert. Loved daughter of the late Doug and Fay Bryce (Waimate), and loved daughter-in-law of Josephine and the late Richard Leslie. Loved sister of Graeme and the late Carol, and sister-in-law to Donna and Craig. Cherished sister-in-law of John and Mary, Susan and Ross, Kathryn and Grant, Jason and Kelly. Loving aunt of all her nieces and nephews. In keeping with family wishes, a private service has been held, followed by burial at the Waimate Cemetery. The family wish to thank the staff of Christchurch Public Hospital for their care, in particular Dr Ian Crozier's cardiac team. Messages to the Leslie family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

