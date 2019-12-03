GORDON,
Deborah Evelyn (Debbie)
(nee Harrison):
On December 1, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family; aged 55 years. Dearly loved wife of Andrew, loved mother of Hayley, Luke, Tracey, Blake and their partners. Adored Nanny of Tate, Price, Ridge; Reeve; and Elsie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Gordon family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Debbie will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, December 5, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2019